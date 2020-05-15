NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police teamed up with OnStar to catch a dangerous felon who tried to carjack a woman after running from a suddenly disabled SUV.
Police say late Thursday afternoon, a couple on Lynnwood Blvd. reported to police a 2018 Cadillac Escalade had been stolen from their home earlier in the day. The couple also told police the SUV was equipped with OnStar tracking.
Police contacted OnStar who told them the SUV was on Putnam Drive in North Nashville. A police helicopter flew to the area and saw the SUV getting onto Briley Parkway.
MNPD teamed with OnStar to apprehend dangerous felon Jamontez Howse, 20, Thursday evening as he drove a stolen Cadillac Escalade. After OnStar disabled the SUV, Howse, with stolen gun in hand, bailed & tried to carjack a woman as officers arrived. He is jailed; $105k bond. pic.twitter.com/ZJD9pLq2aP— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 15, 2020
By request from police, OnStar sent a signal to the SUV, disabling it. It came to a stop on the side of Briley Parkway near Dickerson Pike.
The suspect, 20-year-old Jamontez Deshun Howse, got out of the car with a pistol in his hand and ran down the exit ramp of Briley Parkway. He then went up to a car on the ramp and told the 41-year-old woman driving it to get out while he tried opening the door.
As officers arrived, Howse threw the gun down and was taken into custody. The gun he was carrying was stolen on April 6 from an unlocked car on General Bate Drive.
Howse remains under investigation regarding numerous vehicle burglaries in West Nashville. Police say several teens and young adults are committing the burglaries and appear to be working together.
Over the last two weeks, 80 vehicles were burglarized in West Nashville; 40 of them were unlocked. In 23 other incidents, the burglar(s) used blunt objects to break out windows. On a few other occasions, they used garage door openers to get into people's garages where they looked through cabinets and other vehicles parked inside.
In at least one incident, the thieves fired a shot to scare away a victim who caught them in the act.
The attached video from a home on Calloway Court early Thursday shows the burglars in action.
Police strongly urge residents to lock their vehicles regardless of where they park and to remove all valuables.
Anyone who recognizes the burglars in the video is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
