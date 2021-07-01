NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There is one week left to apply for FEMA assistance for help recovering from the severe storms and flooding that occurred in Nashville in late March and early April.
To help survivors who have experienced damage to their homes, the Nashville Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and Long-Term Recovery Group are hosting a free one-on-one event Thursday.
The groups are providing case managers to assist those who may be eligible for assistance from FEMA.
The event is being this evening from 5pm-8pm at Plaza Mariachi, 3955 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
For those who have applied for FEMA assistance and are in need of additional help can call the Disaster Recovery Connection helpline at 615-270-9255 or apply online.
