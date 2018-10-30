District Attorney Ray Whitley had boxes sitting in his office labeled "Zagorski."
They've been sitting there for decades, but Whitley remembered the contents quite well.
"It was a clear case of premeditation," said Zagorski.
It was 1983.
Zagorski lured two men into the woods of Robertson County promising to sell them 100 pounds of pot for $25,000, but that's not what happened.
Zagorski shot the men, slit their throats, and left them to die.
It was days before police discovered the bodies.
That's when the nationwide manhunt for Zagorski began.
"He was a very violent man who gave no consideration to the value of human life. He would kill anybody that didn't serve his purpose," said Whitley.
Zagorski turned up in Ohio armed and wearing a bullet proof vest.
He rammed a police car and shot an officer five times before they managed to cuff him.
"And when he was arrested, he said, 'at least I got one of you,'" said Whitley.
Tuesday Zagorski's attorney, Kelley Henry filed another appeal, trying to delay his execution.
Henry said, "Edmund Zagorski has spent 34 years in prison without a single infraction. Mr. Zagorski even saved the life of prison guard. Six of the jurors who sat on his case have all sworn under oath that if they had been given the option of life without parole, that would have been their preference."
"To me that carries very little weight," said Whitley.
Whitley said he stands by his choice to go for the death penalty.
"He is the one that did it. He's the one that's responsible and it's time for him to bear the consequences," said Whitley.
Zagorski is scheduled to be executed by electric chair on Thursday at 7 p.m.
People in Nashville and across the state plan to hold protests.
Henry said, "Mr. Zagorski is spending his final days expressing gratitude to those that have helped him."
