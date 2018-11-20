A father tries to save his daughter's life by shooting her husband after he attacked her with a knife.

The incident happened at a home in the exclusive Governors Club community in Brentwood. The wife, 39-year-old Emma Teeters was killed by her husband Jerry Matthews. Matthews died from his injuries.

On Tuesday night, Matthews' ex-wife talked only to News4 about his violent history.

The woman whom we've chosen not to identify tells News4 that Matthews almost killed her during a violent attack in 2011. She tells News4 that she's heartbroken for the Teeters family and others affected, and that his violence took Emma Teeters life.

Court records from Williamson County paint the picture.

Matthews was arrested for aggravated and domestic assault in 2011, pleading guilty to one of the charges. His former wife, the victim in the attack.

She tells News4 off-camera that on that night in 2011, Matthews attacked her, broke her arm, and tried to choke her to death. She was able to get away and call police.

Soon after the incident, the couple divorced. Matthews eventually remarried, to Emma Teeters.

Brentwood Police said Matthews attacked Emma with a knife, and her father Terry. Terry stepped in and shot Matthews, killing him.

"Upon our arrival, officers heard gunshots."

Emma died at the hospital.

Matthews' ex-wife tells News4 that some of her children and Matthews' children from a previous marriage were in the home the night he attacked her, and police said the same was true today with Emma's children.

"At least two of them were in the house, possibly all three."

Police said Terry Teeters was conscious when they arrived on scene, and was in surgery tonight. His condition is not immediately known, but police say they will be speaking with him as they continue to investigate the tragic case.