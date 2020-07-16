GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A Gallatin officer is still on the road to recovery after being hit by a car while on a traffic stop.
“It’s a miracle that actually both of them survived,” Gallatin Police Lt. Lamar Ballard said.
Officer Daniel Green was assisting another officer during a traffic stop along South Water Avenue and Highway 109 on November 1st of last year.
“When the gentleman that was driving the vehicle struck the officer, had the medical condition, he jumped the curve.,” said Lt. Ballard.
Green suffered a fractured leg and pelvis and damage to his spleen. Several good Samaritans stepped in to help the officer.
“One of them fortunately was a nurse. We had several citizens stop and help the officer,” said Lt. Ballard.
Remarkably, Green is back working in Gallatin.
“He is working in our property and evidence room on light duty and doing a good job at it,” Ballard said.
Green has had to have a total of five surgeries.
