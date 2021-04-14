NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police Chief John Drake was visibly shaken by the death of 3-year-old Jamaylah Marlowe Monday night in Nashville.

Jamaylah's family says she was in a car caught in the crossfire of a shootout.

Her 2-year-old half-sister was hurt, as well as two adults.

"I prayed last night, I can't really think about it without tearing up,” said Chief John Drake. “It hurts, and I don't know this kid. It hurt that it's happened."

After more gun violence and calls for protest around the country, News4 anchor Tracy Kornet sat down with Drake at Metro Police headquarters Tuesday afternoon to talk about the state of policing.

Drake says first and foremost, he wants to see the community stand up together and fight for our families, our children, and against the rampant violence we continue to see.

"We’re losing in two ways,” said Drake. “When we have the victim, we’ve lost. But then when we make the big arrest of the suspect, we lost again. We’re losing in our community, and we need to do more about it. That’s what we need to be marching about also. We need to be upset about this as well. No one’s marching up and down the street saying the 3 year old life mattered."

"There's no one marching,” Drake added. “No one's out there saying ‘This has to stop. This is what we want to stop.’

Around 81 percent of homicides are minorities. That's our second pandemic. There's no outcry for that."

Drake says engagement between police and the community is much better.

But right now kids are stealing cars and guns from cars in record numbers-- and it's up to individual families to intervene and ask police for help.

"I couldn't imagine living in a community with these things going on and saying: ’This is none of my business. I'm not going to call. I'm not going to report it.'"

"It takes all of us to stop it,” said Drake. “And it takes a movement. It’s going to take all of us saying, 'Yes. I know you're involved. You’re coming home. I’m calling your uncle. I'm calling somebody, but we're going to work together to get this done.'"

Drake says he wants police to work with families, communities, clergy and the criminal justice system to make Nashville not only a safer city — but be the benchmark and model for others.

Several people are in jail as the investigation continues.

So far only 24-year-old Anthony Sharp is charged in this case.

Police say they're following strong leads to figure out what happened.