There's growing concerns about the safety of limos in Nashville after a limo crashed in New York, killing 20 people. Police say the limo failed to stop at an intersection and slammed into a parked vehicle.
Reports found the limo had failed an inspection and the driver was not properly licensed. The 28-year-old driver is now charged with criminally negligent homicide.
"Companies should be responsible and take care of their equipment just as any company should," said Valorie McLean, who is visiting Nashville with friends this weekend. "It's a little scary to me because I think well they could have been us."
In Tennessee, only certain limos are regulated on a consistent basis.
State law only allows the Metro Transportation Licensing Commission to regulate limos carrying 15 or fewer passengers, including the driver.
The Metro TLC says those drivers must be permitted and get an annual inspection from a mechanic.
"There's plenty of those that will skip through the grape vine somehow and get to drive them without a license," said Tricia Darity, a limo driver in Nashville.
Limos carrying more than 15 follow federal regulations. The state does not require regular inspections, though random checks can be requested.
"Spend the time, spend the money and make sure that things are working properly," said McLean.
Before you get in a limo, you can ask to see the driver's permit. They are required to carry it with them. Before you book a ride, you can also call the Transportation Licensing Commission and ask if the limo company has had any precious problems
