NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Only 15 percent of registered Republicans in Tennessee believe Joe Biden to be the legitimate winner of the presidential election, according to a new poll from Vanderbilt.
Additionally the poll shows that only 12 percent of Tennessee Republicans are confident that nationwide votes were counted accurately and fairly.
The survey of over 1,000 registered voters in our state was conducted between November 18 and Dec. 8. The statewide poll is conducted twice a year by Vanderbilt University’s Center for the Study of Democratic Institutions.
By contrast 95 percent of registered Tennessee Democrats believe Biden to be the legitimate president-elect, while 70 percent believe President Donald Trump is trying to "steal the election."
Conversely, 70 percent of Republicans believe Biden is trying to "steal the election."
To read the full results of the latest Vanderbilt poll click here.
