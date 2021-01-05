NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new online resource is helping support children's mental wellbeing during the pandemic.
The website called CrisisLogger.org has pages of videos and tools for parents.
Families are encouraged to submit videos, audio recordings and statements to the website.
Researchers at the Child Mind Institute want to learn more about the challenges facing children, along with how they respond.
The goal is to track the short and long-term mental effects of the pandemic.
The doctors working with the institute are worried the mental health impacts of fear and isolation could be disastrous in the future.
To find out more about CrisisLogger.org click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.