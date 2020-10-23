NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Car crashes are the No. 1 cause of death for teens between the ages of 15 and 18.

As part of National Teen Driver Safety Week, we're Working 4 You to point you toward some free resources you can use to have a lifesaving conversation with your child.

“When we talk about car crashes we sometimes call them accidents, but we know that 99.9 percent of those are preventable,” said Rick Birt.

Birt works for Students Against Destructive Decisions, or SADD. His organization has a new online tool to make teen driving more safe.

“It’s a new resource that we’ve created with the National Road Safety Foundation," he said. "It includes a series of tip cards where young people have submitted topics like, here are some leading reasons why teens crash.”

“Things like merging, how do you effectively merge, how do you handle a roundabout? Some of these unique skills that young people need to face.”

Drivers in that age group have been involved in more than 1,200 crashes, and unfortunately, some of those were deadly.

Last year in our state, teens were involved in 125 fatal accidents.

"Parents think of getting the drivers license as the end of the road," Birt said. "So it's so important that parents continue to talk with their teen even after they get their license all the way up. We know that a teen brain doesn’t stop developing until the age of 24.”

To look at the free online teen driver resources from SADD and the NRSF click on our News Links tab below: