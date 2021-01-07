TENNESSEE (WSMV) - Tennesseans can now find out when they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the use of the Tennessee Department of Health's (TDH) online eligibility tool.

The tool asks a series of questions, starting with the county that you live in, and will calculate what phase you fall under in the vaccine rollout plan.

At the end of the questionnaire, you can also add your email or phone number to be notified when your county moves into your phase.

News4 asked the TDH if a resident doesn't have access to sign-up to receive a vaccine online, where should they go? They responded with the following:

If an individual doesn’t have a computer, they can call their local health department or the phone number published on the TDH website vaccination information page at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/.

Check the document below to find your county's local health department contact:

The following counties have provided links for its residents to sign-up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine (click to access):

With many questions about the vaccine rollout, here’s what we know NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – News4 has received a number of emails from viewers wanting to know when they will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 v…

To learn more about Tennessee's response to the vaccine, click here.