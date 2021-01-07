UK chief medical officers defend delay of second Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses

TENNESSEE (WSMV) - Tennesseans can now find out when they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the use of the Tennessee Department of Health's (TDH) online eligibility tool. 

The tool asks a series of questions, starting with the county that you live in, and will calculate what phase you fall under in the vaccine rollout plan. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE VACCINE ELIGIBLITY TOOL

At the end of the questionnaire, you can also add your email or phone number to be notified when your county moves into your phase. 

Department of Health Vaccine Plan

The Department of Health has updated the COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and our phased approach to providing vaccines to Tennesseans.

News4 asked the TDH if a resident doesn't have access to sign-up to receive a vaccine online, where should they go? They responded with the following: 

If an individual doesn’t have a computer, they can call their local health department or the phone number published on the TDH website vaccination information page at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/.

Check the document below to find your county's local health department contact: 

Download PDF County by County Information

The following counties have provided links for its residents to sign-up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine (click to access): 

To learn more about Tennessee's response to the vaccine, click here.

