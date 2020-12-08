NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you need to get your driver's license reinstated, you might be able to do it without ever leaving your home.
The Tennessee Department of Safety has made it so you can complete the entire process online.
Because most of the information needed is already on file, all you need to do is go to the Department of Safety's e-services site and fill in some additional info.
“So, for instance, if you’re an individual who already has your proof of citizenship, social security card on file and your proof of Tennessee residency, and you need to submit that one compliance document, once you submit that then there’s an option for you to be reissued a driver’s license and you wouldn’t be required to come into the center,” said Director of Driver Services Michael Hogan.
State leaders hope this new convenience will also help cut down on crowds at driver services centers.
To go to the Department of Safety's e-services website, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.