NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - When it comes to predators going after kids online, the numbers in Tennessee are staggering.

“In June there was a 450 percent increase from year-to-year, so that’s actually really huge,” said TBI Special Agent-in-Charge Nicholas Christian.

It’s why the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recently partnered with the White House to create an online ‘Safety Pledge,’ where parents are asked to promise to be a good digital role model, to learn about exploitation and to check in on their kids.

“Set these boundaries and controls over their life so that they know you’re here for them and that you’re trying to protect them from the evils and the bad stuff online,” Christian said.

As of Monday morning, more than 1,300 people have signed the pledge.

“Parents have friends and if parents can spread the word to other parents, that would help us even more,” Christian said.

Now that thousands of kids are returning to in-person classrooms, investigators with the TBI hope the number of internet crimes against children will go down.

Parents in the meantime can sign the pledge and do a quick check of their child's privacy settings on their devices and online accounts.

To sign the Safety Pledge or to learn more click our News Links tab below: