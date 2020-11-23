NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new online rental marketplace is changing how people in our community are shopping by renting items instead of buying them.
Ruckify is a website that lets you rent pretty much anything from people in your own neighborhood for a short period of time, instead of buying these items that may be expensive or take up too much room in your house. As a lister, it’s an easy way to make some extra cash.
“We have items that aren’t necessarily expensive, but maybe you literally need it for just 15 minutes. So, you don’t wanna go out and spend half an hour sourcing it and buying it and spending your money on it, when you can rent it from somebody down the street for a few dollars,” Camila Bousquet, Community Engagement Manager for Ruckify, explained.
So, what kinds of items can you find on Ruckify? Anything from blenders to bulldozers to weed eaters to a wedding dress. Bousquet said seasonal items are the most popular.
“In the summer, if you have a kayak, post it, like, yesterday,” Bousquet said. “Stand up paddle boards or anything like that. Right now, in the fall season, camping gear is massive. Also catering items for Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up.”
As it turns out, it’s not just convenient, but scientists are saying this is also a great resource for our environment.
“I would definitely call it a Going Green initiative,” Jeffrey Barrie, CEO of the Tennessee Environmental Council, said. “It saves money for consumers, and it saves energy and natural resources.”
The Tennessee Environmental Council has partnered with Ruckify because renting vs. buying helps reduce the carbon footprint on the number of manufactured products. It also helps reduce the amount of trash in landfills across the world over time.
“If we all bought every single product, we needed to do every little job, our landfills would be filling up much faster with stuff because everything has a lifespan. And once they’re done, you throw it away,” Barrie explained.
Ruckify and the Tennessee Environmental Council have teamed up to offer a coupon code when you sign up on the Ruckify app. Users who enter the code “TEC” will receive $35 in Ruck Bucks to spend on the website. In return, the Tennessee Environmental Council will receive a $10 donation from Ruckify toward their state initiatives upon the user’s first rental.
