NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Planning to get to the driver service center to renew your license can be a nightmare, but if you plan ahead and make your appointment online you can be in and out in minutes.
Edward Zaborowski made an appointment for a Real ID.
"I've never had that experience when getting a license," he said.
Edward and his wife knew they needed to get their Real IDs. While checking online to make sure they had all the documents they needed, they found the state's updated appointment portal.
"Making an appointment is key, some people were lined up outside," Edward said. "My wife's was first at 2 o' clock and they took her in at 1:45 and she was actually out before 2."
Tennessee has made booking an appointment available at all Driver Service Centers. You have to book in advance.
I tried making an appointment to test it out. Depending on the center I chose, I could get my ID as early as Monday. Other locations were booked until mid-December.
But if you're fast enough, you can join the line with an e-ticket the same day.
"I never even got a chance to sit down, they were calling my name to go up to Counter 10," Edward said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.