PERRY COUNTY (WSMV) - The Perry County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding two teens who ran away from their foster home in Marshall County overnight.
Officials say Ariel Stout, 13, and Betty Stout, 16, left their foster home in Marshall County sometime around midnight and never returned. Ariel is 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. Betty is 5'4" tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Investigators believe they were helped by individuals in Perry County and may be harbored in the county or nearby.
Anyone who is found to be harboring or assisting them from being safely found can and will face charges.
Ariel and Betty have been entered into NCIC as missing and a multi-agency effort is being made to find them. An investigation is ongoing.
If you have information on their whereabouts, please contact Perry County dispatch at 931-589-3911 to make a report.
