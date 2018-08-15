OneRepublic posts video showing support for Nashville woman injured in shooting

Pop band OneRepublic has released a video to garner support for a Nashville woman who was shot while walking her dogs last week.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 8 near the intersection of Moss Rose Drive and Fremont Avenue in Inglewood. According to police, the victim said a 1990s sedan drove past her and then turned back around, which is when someone inside the vehicle started firing shots.
Friends of the victim said she suffered extensive internal and spinal injuries and has already undergone multiple surgeries.
The woman's husband was on tour with OneRepublic at the time. He has worked with the band for several years.
"What took place while we were on stage was an unspeakable act of violence. His wife, while walking their dogs in Nashville, got shot through the back, lost her spleen, it hit her spine. She is now in a wheelchair and going through multiple surgeries and has a long, long road to recovery," said lead vocalist Ryan Tedder in the video.
Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help the couple and have raised over $40,000 so far. Click here to donate.
In the video, Tedder said he estimates the couple will need hundreds of thousands of dollars moving forward to cover their expenses and encouraged viewers to donate to the fund.
"Their life has been changed permanently because of this act of violence," Tedder said.
