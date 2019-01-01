ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - One young person is dead, and four were taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital after a single car crash on the 5700 block of Crossings Blvd. in Antioch on Tuesday afternoon.
The accident happened around 1 p.m. The road near the crash scene will be closed for awhile.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
