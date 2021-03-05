NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Today marks one year since the COVID-19 pandemic officially reached Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed the very first case of the coronavirus in Williamson County, starting an unprecedented 12 months in our state.

Three days later Davidson County reported its first confirmed case of the virus.

Two weeks after the first reported case, Nashville Mayor John Cooper would issue a stay-at-home order. Governor Bill Lee would follow a week later with his "Safer at Home" order.

Both aimed to curb the spread of the virus.

The state began reopening in May.

Since the first reported case in March 2020, 780,000 more cases have been confirmed and over 11,000 Tennesseans lost.

But within that year Tennessee also began rolling out vaccines. The state will enter Phase 1C of the distribution plan on Monday, marking a significant step in the inoculation process.

