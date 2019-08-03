Carl James Carmichael
Courtesy: TBI

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a missing 1-year-old boy from Hawkins County has been found safe.

Officials say Carl James Carmichael was found safe in Tampa, Florida, along with his non-custodial mother Ella Amish. Amish, 30, was taken into custody. 

Carl has a serious medical concern and stands 2-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 27 pounds and has blonde hair with blue eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eric Pease of the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office at 423-272-4848 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019.

