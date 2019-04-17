We first found Joshua Surovey in 2016.
He was standing on the side of the road, holding a sign asking strangers for a kidney.
"I guess if you want something bad enough, you got to fight for it, so that's what I'm doing," said Surovey.
Two weeks before graduating college, his kidney failed and his life changed.
Joshua knew his obesity caused his condition, so he got to the gym and got to work. That's where he met Renee Bruens.
"I saw his sign on his vehicle," said Bruens.
They're two strangers, connected by chance, and yet, sitting down with the duo, it's as if they've known each other for a thousand years.
"My prayer is just for her to continue life afterwards and to be healthy, to do everything she wants to do," said Surovey just before the transplant surgery in 2017.
"And mine is that the kidney takes for him, and he wakes up with out that thing in his stomach, and he feels amazing," said Bruens.
It's been one year since Bruens gave Surovey her kidney and during that time the two celebrated Halloween and Christmas.
Joshua cheers on Bruens at her derby bouts.
"Life has been great," said Surovey.
"We're still best friends. We hang out all the time. We just came back from Six Flags last weekend," said Bruens.
This week they sat center stage together at Vanderbilt's "Donate Life" flag raising ceremony; living, breathing examples of what it means to give.
"I mean, yes, it was difficult. It was a huge sacrifice for my family especially, and it was very painful, but here we are a year later and look how well he's doing. To save someones life, that's priceless," said Bruens.
Doctors at Vanderbilt Medical Center have performed more than 8,000 successful organ transplant surgeries.
If you're wanting more information on becoming a donor, visit DonateLifeTN.org.
