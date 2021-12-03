NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's been one year since Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed on interstate 440 in Nashville. She was an ICU nurse at Saint Thomas when she was shot while driving to work. Even though she died when she was 26, Kaufman's loved ones say she accomplished a big dream of hers which was moving to Nashville and helping others.

St. Thomas West Hospital nurse shot and killed while driving to work on I-440 A Nashville nurse was shot and killed while driving to work on Interstate 440 late Thursday evening, according to Metro Police.

"So she followed her dream and it's just very unfortunate that her life ended way too soon because she really was a wonderful person who was helping people in need especially being a nurse in the hospital in the ICU," Kelsie Stransky, one of Kaufman's childhood friends from Pennsylvania said. "Caitlyn was definitely one of a kind. She always would make everyone smile. She would do anything to help anyone. She had a heart of gold. She just was truly an amazing person."

Caitlyn Kaufman is from Pennsylvania, but moved to Nashville after becoming a nurse. Investigators say on December 3, 2020, at least six gunshots were fired into her SUV as she was driving along I-440. One of the bullets hit her shoulder and killed her. Three people were arrested and charged in Kaufman's case, including two men who were charged with criminal homicide.

Men accused of killing Nashville nurse on I-440 enter not guilty pleas The two men charged in the murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman submitted not guilty pleas during a video arraignment on Thursday morning.

Kelsie Stransky, one of Kaufman's childhood friends from Pennsylvania says she was shocked when she found out her friend of more than 20 years was gone.

"I was devastated. I couldn't even believe it. When I first found out, I was like, 'It can't be Caitlyn. There's no way,'" Stransky says Kaufman's life was taken way too soon. "I just want people to remember Caitlyn and strive to be like her because she was a very kindhearted person. She would do anything for anyone. Be brave. Do what you love because Caitlyn would say 'yolo' which means you only live once."

One of Kaufman's other friends who lives in the Nashville area says she plans on adding some decorations on the roadside memorial along I-440 near where Kaufman was shot.