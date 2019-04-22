Monday marks one year since a violent night caught the attention of the nation. April 22, 2018 was the Waffle House shooting. Monday was a difficult day for the victims and community as a whole.
"This guy was special," said Abede Dasilva, listing to a song by his brother, Akilah. "I'm not just saying that because he's my brother."
The song was called Prophet. It's incredibly powerful to Abede because of a specific line.
"Forget about making a hashtag, just throw all the guns in a trash bag," Abede recited along with his brother's line in the song. "He spread a message against violence. It's sad he got taken that way."
One year ago, Abede, Akilah and Akilah's girlfriend Tia Waggoner were at an Antioch Waffle House. A shooter walked into the building. Tia was badly injured. Among the four people killed was Akilah.
"Sometimes I can listen to the music," said Abede, playing one of his brother's music videos. "Sometimes I can't watch him moving, y'know. I have my times. I guess right now is one of those times I can listen to it. It still hasn't seeped in 100%. It still feels unreal."
"It's bittersweet because I wish he was here to see the love and support everyone's given him," Abede continued.
Honoring the lyrics his brother once wrote, Abede said Akilah's legacy will be a fight to to stop violence. Akilah's words have a whole new reach today.
"This is reality," said Abede. "This is something that can happen again. He'd be smiling to know his message is being spread. I know he's smiling and proud we're doing that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.