The sun came up and the shock set in.
"I didn't believe what I saw," said Beverly Revo, the Executive Director of YCAP.
"I'd seen pictures on television, but it doesn't prepare you to see it in person," said Rachel Folk, the Community Outreach Director for YCAP.
The YMCA'S youth outreach building in East Nashville was unrecognizable after being badly damaged by the March tornado, and the timing couldn't have been worse because next came Covid, a time when kids needed them more than ever.
"We were lucky to be able to find homes for our programs a couple of days before everyone got sent home," said Folk.
"We delivered food. We figured out a way to serve programs virtually, and when they didn't understand what that meant, we taught them how to do it, and if we needed to take them a chrome book for them to have digital access we did," said Revo.
A year later, they now have plans to renovate so they can provide even more academic, spiritual, and emotional support to Nashville's underserved children.
"Upstairs will be offices. Downstairs will be the intervention program for middle schools serving some kids who really need us," said Revo.
Tuesday, they set up tables and chairs because Wednesday they're hosting an event to mourn what they've lost and celebrate the renewal that lies ahead.
"It is a very resilient community and this staff, more than I ever would have believed possible, we said early on, 'We just do hard things and we don't back up,'" said Revo.
