It’s been almost one year since a man was killed along I-24 after a large piece of concrete crashed into windshield.
The family of the victim has placed banners in hope of finding a person responsible.
The banners are placed at the intersection of Shelby Avenue and Interstate Drive.
Near where Shelton lost his life.
Joe Shelton Jr. was driving down I-24 to go to work at Nissan’s plant in Smyrna around 4:50 AM November 20th.
That’s when a large piece of concrete violently came through his window, causing him to crash.
“It’s a tragic death. An individual was going to work that morning traveling on a route that he traveled every morning and tragically lost his life,” said Detective Brian Brown with Metro Nashville’s Central Precinct.
Police said there one thing about this case making it difficult to gather leads.
“There’s not very many people out on the street that time of morning to witness it to identify this individual,” said Detective Brown.
Police are hoping surveillance footage of a man at the Exxon convenience store and the banners will trigger someone to be able to identify him.
“There’s a person that we had on video surveillance walking from the bridge approximately a minute after what we believe to be the incident and we would like to get information on his identity.”
There is a $10,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction of whoever might be responsible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.