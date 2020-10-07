One year after a horrific domestic violence attack in an Antioch home, the survivor prepares to face their accused attacker again.
"I just wanted to die. I just wanted him to just kill me already." Those were Alexis Taylor's words in 2019, two days after her mother's ex-boyfriend broke into her home in the middle of the night and stabbed her 13-year-old brother, Jayden, and her mother, Mayra, to death in front of her. She and her then 8-year-old sister narrowly escaped.
She's 17 now, living in Arizona with her father. "It literally feels like it just happened," she said. "Like, it feels so new and so, like, shocking and unreal... Ever since that night, it changed everything. It changed the way I view the world, to be honest"."
Taylor said the last year as been a difficult journey to healing, ridden with nightmares.
"I often feel unsafe when I'm around men," she explained. "That night kid of changed the way I look at men. It's not my fault. I’s not all men. It’s just, I just don’t trust anybody."
She said she finds strength in focusing on what's important.
"I plan to go to college. I plan to have a career. I plan to make something out of myself," she said. "I have to do this for them... I can’t be selfish and let what happened destroy me or make me any less of myself. I just, I can’t. I survived for a reason, so I have to make something out of it."
It's strength she'll need on October 14, when she'll face the man charged with murder her family members again: Jermaine Agee.
"I'm making the choice to actually show up and be voice for my mom and be the voice for my brother and, you know, say what I feel, and say what needs to be said," Taylor said. "I have no fear in him no more [sic]."
Agee plead not guilty to two counts of homicide in February of this year. He is scheduled to appear in court October 14. Taylor has been called to make a statement. News4 is working to learn the nature of the hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.