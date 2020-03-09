NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Much of the Mid-State is dealing with the aftermath of the tornado. One Nashville woman is dealing with it for a second time.
Delano Ridley’s East Nashville home was hit back in 1998 too. “It was chaos everywhere of course. A big tree fell in my house,” said Delano.
This time the tornado hit on a very special day.
“My birthday is March 3rd 1940 so the tornado happened on my birthday. It came in with a bang. When the tornado hit it was wind, rain, and hail.”
Ridley had hip surgery just days before.
“I got got home stretched out and laid down so I said okay I’ll watch TV for a minute next thing I know here comes the tornado. I had to hit the floor on my good hip.”
Ridley said her home is going to have go through a lot repairs.
“It’s holes in the roof, need a complete roof. The windows of course are shattered.”
Despite the damage Ms. Ridley said it’s been a joy to see how everyone is coming together.
“It was a great birthday to me. I said God, the great supreme being gave me the best birthday of all! I met a lot of people. Young, old, in between, short, fat, and different nationalities. Seems like the whole world is volunteering.”
