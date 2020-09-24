NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville enters Phase Three on October 1 and that means the city opens up a lot more.
For the first time, you'll be able to attend a pretty good sized live concert.
In fact, Ryman Auditorium will be hosting a show with an audience of 500 people for its 95th anniversary show on Saturday, October 3.
Other live concert venues can apply to the health department too to have concerts.
Events of up to 30 percent capacity or 500 people with an approved plan from the Metro Health Department will be allowed. Parties of 8 instead of 6 at all Nashville restaurants and tours of up to 25 individuals at museums are permissible.
"All bars and restaurants can open at 100 patrons per floor and an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, such as a patio or rooftop area with proper social distancing up to 50% capacity," Mayor John Cooper said.
Live music venues are excited for being able to reopen.
“Lots of fans don't want to come out to a small room for several hours; we lose less money staying 100% closed," said Chris Cobb, owner of the Exit/Inn.
News4 also spoke with Steve Smith who owns several bars/clubs on Lower Broadway. He tells us the new guidelines don't affect his clubs since he recently converted them to have restaurant licenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.