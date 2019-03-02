NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It's been a full week since torrential rains caused rivers, backyards, and residential streets to flood and a mudslide to shut down a portion of a major interstate outside of Nashville. Before that, many days of rain aided in a soggy and rather costly mess.
Now that the area has had a little bit of time to dry out, the area remains under a state of emergency according to TEMA as many counties across the state are still dealing with the aftermaths of flooding in the last couple weeks.
Now, more rain is expected Sunday and late into next week which TEMA said will not help matters. The State Emergency Operations Center is still operational and will remain so through the rest of the weekend.
"Preliminary forecasts from the National Weather Service predict the next eight to 15 days in March may see higher than normal precipitation," said TEMA in a statement to News4.
Meanwhile, the cleanup continues in some of the more devastated areas impacted by major flooding. TEMA has set up a Cleanup Help Line to help flood survivors with FREE home and property debris cleanup through volunteer relief agencies. You can request assistance by calling 1 (833) 556-2476.
If you have damage or need help with repairs on your home, contact your county emergency management agencies. Keep track of your damages, take pictures, and save receipts for any repairs.
There are still five shelters open in Tennessee in Decatur, Dyer, Hardin, Humphreys, and Washington Counties all serving 22 people. At least four people have died so far due to weather.
If you're looking to donate to the victims of flooding and severe weather, the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has multiple disaster relief funds on their website - Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.