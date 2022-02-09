NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
The call came in just before 4 PM to 12th Ave and Clay Street. Police say one person was shot, but is expected to be okay. The shooting resulted in the vehicle that person was driving hitting a nearby building.
The person was transported to Vanderbilt.
