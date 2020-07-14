NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new survey just released shows many business owners in the Midstate are walking a financial tightrope.
With big spikes in COVID-19 cases in Nashville and across the Midstate, some small business owners said they are desperately trying to keep their doors open.
A Lending Tree survey of hundreds of small business owners shows just how tight the money flow is during this pandemic: About a third of the business owners surveyed said they only had one month of cash reserves.
It places Nashville at number eight out of the top 50 metro markets for small businesses with weak cash flows.
Derek Miller, who is the senior analyst for Lending Tree, said people just don’t have enough money to spend and it could lead to a domino effect even further down the road.
“If your average person is struggling to spend, the odds are, businesses won’t see a lot of revenue,” Miller said. “They’ll be forced to close because of outbreaks. Without a lot of cash reserves, it could be really ugly.”
Miller said the pandemic has left businesses with little wiggle room.
“It’s not obvious that the recovery is coming, maybe the light at the end of the tunnel is getting farther away as cases continue to spike,” Miller said. “
Marcie Von Moll is the owner of Anzie Blue, which is a Nashville coffee shop. Moll added cocktails to her menu, and she said it’s made a difference. She has seen her business spike recently.
Her message to struggling business owners is listen to your customers.
“Pivot on a daily basis whatever our customers need...curbside pickup adding a pizza oven, getting a beer and liquor license,” Moll said.
Moll said her business has spiked 850 percent since March because she is listening to the needs of customers.
According to the Lending Tree survey, 50 percent of small business owners said the next four months look just as bad for them.
To read the full survey, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.