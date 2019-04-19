NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 17-year-old has been charged with murder for the targeted shooting of Charlie Easley near his residence at the Point Breeze Apartments on Lemont Drive, police said Friday.

Teen killed in apparent targeted shooting A teen was killed in an apparent targeted shooting near his home at the Point Breeze Apartments on Lemont Drive, according to police.

Police charged Morris Marsh with murder in connection with the April 8 shooting. Police are also looking for Devion Jordan, also 17, in connection with the shooting.

Police found Easley, 19, shot multiple times lying in the street.

Anyone knowing Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Police said Marsh was charged with aggravated robbery in August 2017 after he positively identified as the gunman who held up a pizza delivery driver on Duke Street.