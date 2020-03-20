NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire responded to a residential fire just before 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon that left one person with smoke inhalation and two dogs dead.
When fire crews got to the scene at 654 James Avenue, everyone was out. One dog was rescued and two others sadly did not survive.
At this time there is no word on what officially started the fire in the home, but crews are working to determine it at this time.
The house is not believed to be liveable due to the amount of interior damage.
News4 will continue with any updates online and on-air as they come available.
