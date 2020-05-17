NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One suspect is in custody after walking into a business at 800 5th Ave. South and began cutting people with a machete.
Police say two people have been injured and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
News4 is at the scene and working to gather more information now.
#BREAKING - according to #Nashville police, a 55 year old male came into the public storage on 5th and Division attacking people with a machete. Unknown number injured at this time. Police are assessing the scene right now. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/s52LSp6lU0— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) May 17, 2020
I cannot repeat the exact verbiage the officer used to describe the scene, at this time, but it sounds like this is a very sad situation.— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) May 17, 2020
#Breaking new info— police on scene confirm 2 victims were taken to the hospital with wounds. The suspect is in custody. @WSMV #Nashville— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) May 17, 2020
