BRENTWOOD, TENN. (WSMV) - One suspect has been taken into police custody after four men allegedly stole and crashed a car in Brentwood on Monday.
Update: one suspect is in custody and police continue searching for THREE other suspects. Suspects should be considered dangerous. Please call 615-371-0160 if you see anything in the Meadowlake area.— Brentwood Police (@BTNPD) July 20, 2020
Brentwood Police say a K-9 unit was dispatched to search for three remaining suspects in the Meadowlake and Williamsburg area.
According to police the suspects crashed a stolen vehicle on Franklin Road and fled on foot early Monday morning.
Police say one suspect is described as wearing a fluorescent yellow t-shirt.
K9 Officer Pax has been deployed to help search for the three vehicle burglary suspects in the Williamsburg, Meadowlake, Granny White Pike, and Murray Ln area. Please bring all pets inside while the K9 is deployed. If you see any suspicious activity please call 616-371-0160.— Brentwood Police (@BTNPD) July 20, 2020
A second suspect is described as wearing black cut-off sweat shorts with a black t-shirt with red lettering and has long hair, about 3-4 inches below his shoulders.
Brentwood Police is reminding residents to always lock their car doors and contact police at 615-371-0160 if they see the suspects or have any information on their whereabouts.
News4 is working to gather the latest information from this developing story.
