CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Clarksville Police have charged a suspect in connection to Saturday's deadly home invasion.
Police say 34-year-old George Northington turned himself in to speak with police regarding the home invasion and has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of 33-year-old Deontrea Milligan. Milligan was a resident at the invaded home in the 1000 block of Dandelion Drive; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another man was found dead inside the home. He was wearing dark clothing covering all of his body including his hands and face, except for his eyes. He has been identified as 37-year-old Nicoli Jefferies.
At the scene, police recovered a cellphone where the altercation happened and believe one of the suspects dropped the cellphone during the altercation.
Police determined the phone belonged to Northington and that he had used the phone just before and right after the intrusion. Police also determined Jefferies was a known associate of Northington.
Police are still trying to find Richard "Kenny" Woodson, 34. He is described as 5'11", 173lbs. Woodson currently is wanted on three aggravated assault charges unrelated to this incident.
More arrests are expected.
Friday night a home invasion on Dandelion Drive in Clarksville led to the shooting death of one intruder, and one occupant of the residence.
Clarksville Police Public Information Officer Jim Knoll stated that at approximately 11:45pm Friday night, at least two men entered a home in the 1000 block of Dandelion Drive, using an unlocked door.
Inside the home were a number of adults, as well as two children.
An altercation took place between the intruders and one or more of the adults in the home, and gunshots were fired. One of the intruders, wearing a mask, suffered a fatal gunshot wound, along with one of the residents of the home.
Clarksville police say that by the time they arrived, an unknown number of adults had left the property. The intruder and victim were both pronounced dead at the residence.
Anyone with information regarding this home invasion is asked to contact Clarksville Police Detective Bing at 931-648-0656, extension 5133, or call the Tipsline at 931-645-8477. Tips can also be provided anonymously online at p3tips.com/591.
