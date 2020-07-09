TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - A Tullahoma man has been arrested and another is one the run in connection with a murder that happened on Saturday, June 27.
Police say J’Shaun Laquan Myrick was arrested Thursday and taken to the Franklin County Jail. He has been charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated burglary.
Police are also looking to find Paul Wayne Fletcher of Nashville who is a person of interest in the same homicide.
Fletcher is also known to be in the Tullahoma and Manchester areas. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Fletcher's whereabouts should contact Lt. George Dyer of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 931-308-9420 or investigator Nick Watson at 931-308-9417.
