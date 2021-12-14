BOWLING GREEN, KY (WSMV) - A family of six was among the 15 killed when the storms came through Bowling Green. A seventh member of their family is still missing. On one street alone, 11 people lost their lives.
“We are devastated about it. I cannot stop crying because I’m just thinking to myself that I would not be here,” Naugh Meh said.
With each passing day, it hasn’t gotten any easier for survivors of the violent Ef-3 tornado that tore through bowling green Saturday morning.
“I feel like this tornado thing is like a trauma. There is something I can’t clear out of my mind, I’ll live it with it this rest of my life,” Meh said.
Many are in shock they lived to tell their stories.
“And I look back at my house to see what I just come from, I just couldn’t believe I survived it,” Latonya Webb told us.
They know some of their neighbors did not make it, many of them children. Cierra Bryant told news 4 today she lost her mother-in-law, sister, brother-in-law and three nieces and nephews. A fourth niece is still missing. Bryant is devastated, calling them all loving, and beautiful people.
While people from all walks of life, join in on the cleanup and comeback, survivors can’t help but look back at how fortunate they are.
“Was on the phone with my mother who lives in Nashville and I said I’m about to die. I said I’m not gonna make it through,” Webb said.
And how others lost so much more.
“Things like these can be replaced but my mom’s life is still here that can’t be replaced. My sister were here, they’re lives can’t be replaced. We can push through we can replace it but I’m just grateful to have them still here,” Michael Brown said.
On the same street as the Browns, who lost six family members, was another family that lost five people, four of them children. Charities, churches, and insurance agencies walking these streets today offering help to those who need it most.
