NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One man sustained a gunshot to the leg in an incident witnesses told investigators involved three black males shooting at each other in an alleyway on 12th Avenue and Wedgewood Avenue.
According to Metro Police, the victim fled on foot from the shooting and ran to the Midtown police precinct where he was rendered first aid.
Multiple units were called to the area, but investigators did not find the suspects or a crime scene.
