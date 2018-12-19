MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Sheriff's Office confirms one man was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital after an alleged shooting and crash that happened on Central Valley Road.
According to investigators, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene to investigate the accident.
The victim is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.
