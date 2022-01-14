NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person was treated for smoke inhalation after an apartment caught fire Thursday night in Hendersonville.
The fire was called in at 9:06 p.m. in the 200 block of New Shackle Island Road at the Reserve at Drakes Creek.
Fire crews were able to get on scene quickly and knock down the fire within 30 minutes of arriving.
Two apartments were damaged from fire and heat while four additional units were damaged due to smoke and water.
No other injuries were reported as a result of this fire.
