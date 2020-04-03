NASHVILLE (WSMV) - According to officials, one person has tested positive for COVID-19 that is currently at the fairgrounds.
The person was in an emergency department when diagnosed, but had not previously been at the fairgrounds.
The person is now isolated away from the two other populations located at the fairgrounds in a separate building.
One building has been designated as an overflow shelter for healthy individuals.
Five additional people have been tested and are waiting for their results. While waiting they are isolated in a separate building.
