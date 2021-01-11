NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home early Monday morning.
Fire officials say the fire happened at a home on Idlewild Avenue in Madison.
Fire investigators are reportedly on their way to the home which is still an active scene.
One person was reportedly injured in the fire and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
This story is still developing. News4 has a crew at the scene. Stay with us for updates.
