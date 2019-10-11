NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say one person is dead after a shooting along Buena Vista Pike early Friday morning.
Officials tell News4 crews in the Bordeaux neighborhood that someone shot into a home hitting two people inside around 2:30 a.m. The victim killed at the scene was 18-years-old. The other person shot was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Metro Police say they believe a third victim who was not inside the home at the time of the shooting was also part of the incident. That victim walked into TriStar Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
A K-9 unit is at the scene assisting in the investigation. Authorities say they're still looking for a suspect.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 for details.
