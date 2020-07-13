NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person was shot in the back just outside of downtown early Monday morning.
Metro Police say a male suspect on a bike rode up to the male victim on Claiborne Street and began talking to him around 4 a.m.
The suspect then reportedly pulled out a gun and started shooting at the victim. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation is on-going.
