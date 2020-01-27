NORTH NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person was taken to the hospital after what police believe was an attempted robbery turned shooting overnight.
Officials tell us the shooting happened on 17th Avenue North. Investigators say the suspect allegedly tried to rob the victim and after being shot in the leg, the victim fled to a nearby apartment.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.
The shooter fled on foot and is still at large. He is described as a black male, 5'7" tall wearing a black jacket, gray shirt, and blue jeans.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.