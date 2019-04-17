NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was shot on Wednesday morning near Hart Avenue, according to police.
The shooting was reported around 9:30 a.m.
Ross Elementary, which is nearby, has been placed on a precautionary lockdown.
The suspect fled the area.
