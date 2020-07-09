Anthony Sheffield
SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly broke into someone's home and shot the resident.

Spring Hill Police say 35-year-old Anthony Sheffield entered a home on Elm Street early Thursday morning and found the resident inside. Sheffield then reportedly shot the man and fled.

The victim was shot in the upper body but was able to drive himself to the hospital, according to officials. His current condition is unknown.

Sheffield was found and arrested by Spring Hill Police just before 8 a.m. 

This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates. 

