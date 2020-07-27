MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - One person was shot after a reported carjacking in Murfreesboro late Sunday night.
Murfreesboro Police responded to a reported carjacking on Amber Glen Drive around midnight Sunday.
MPD responded to a carjacking/kidnapping on Amber Glen Dr. around midnight. A 19-year-old male victim was later shot and found by THP on the side of I-24 near MM 75. Victim is in stable condition. The stolen vehicle, white Ford F-150 wrecked in Davidson Co. 1 suspect in custody. pic.twitter.com/UzYRg4Pubi— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) July 27, 2020
Police say a 19-year-old male victim was found shot by Tennessee Highway Patrol on the side of Interstate 24 near mile marker 75.
The stolen Ford F-150 was later found wrecked in Davidson County. One suspect ran from Metro Police but was taken into custody. Police are still searching for one additional suspect.
Police say the victim is currently in stable condition.
