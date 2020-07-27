Police sirens generic
MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - One person was shot after a reported carjacking in Murfreesboro late Sunday night. 

Murfreesboro Police responded to a reported carjacking on Amber Glen Drive around midnight Sunday. 

Police say a 19-year-old male victim was found shot by Tennessee Highway Patrol on the side of Interstate 24 near mile marker 75. 

The stolen Ford F-150 was later found wrecked in Davidson County. One suspect ran from Metro Police but was taken into custody. Police are still searching for one additional suspect. 

Police say the victim is currently in stable condition. 

