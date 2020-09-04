NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are looking to find out what led to a shooting at a hotel in Nashville on Friday morning.
The call for a person shot came in around 6:50 a.m.
Officers responded to the Days Inn by Wyndham Downtown-Nashville West Trinity Lane hotel on Brick Church Pike and reportedly found one person shot.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
This is still an active investigation. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
